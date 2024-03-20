Euro area industrial output down 3.2 percent in Jan from Dec

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 14:44:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 3.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, as compared with December 2023.

Industrial production in December last year had increased by 1.6 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27. In January, compared with January 2023, industrial production moved down by 6.7 percent in the euro area and by 5.7 percent in the EU-27. These figures have been released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to December last year, in January the production of durable goods went down by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods fell by 14.5 percent in the euro area and by 12.8 percent in the EU-27 countries on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In January, the production of intermediate goods went up by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in January the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Poland (13.3%), Slovenia (10.6%), and Lithuania (7.2%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (29.0%), Malta (9.4%), and Estonia (6.6%).

As compared to the same month of 2023, in January production of capital goods moved down by 12.1 percent in the euro area and by 10.1 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 8.4 percent in the euro area and by 8.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 2.5 percent in the euro area and by 3.3 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In December, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Slovenia (12.2%), Greece (10.5%), and Denmark (5.3%), while Ireland (34.1%), Estonia (8.6%), and Bulgaria (7.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.