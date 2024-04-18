﻿
France’s GravitHy secures electricity supply for its DRI plant to be built in Fos-sur-Mer

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:54:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

France-based sustainable iron company GravitHy has announced that it has signed an agreement with UK-based energy company EDF to guarantee a stable supply of electricity for its low-carbon direct reduced iron and hot briquetted iron production plant to be built in Fos-sur-Mer in southern France. This partnership will enable GravitHy to benefit from low-carbon electricity at a price that is competitive over the long term.

The plant, which is expected to have an annual production capacity of two million mt, is scheduled to begin production in 2027. The plant will be France’s first low-carbon direct reduced iron and hot briquetted iron production plant.

“Our mission to decarbonize the steel industry depends essentially on a supply of green, low-carbon electricity, in sufficient quantities and at a competitive price,” José Noldin, CEO of GravitHy, said.


