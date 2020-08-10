France's metal industry output up 16.9 percent in June from May

Monday, 10 August 2020 14:40:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France's manufacturing output in June this year rose by 14.4 percent month on month, after a 22.2 percent month-on-month increase in May, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the second quarter of this year, France’s manufacturing output was down by 25.3 percent year on year and fell by 18.9 percent quarter on quarter.

In June, France's production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 16.9 percent compared to May, after a 43.4 percent rise month on month in May.

On the other hand, in June production of France's motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry rose by 74.1 percent on month-on-month basis after a 619.2 percent month-on-month rise recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was up by 12 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 132.1 percent in May compared to April. In the second quarter, output of the domestic construction industry contracted by 20.5 percent quarter on quarter.