France’s metal industry output up 2.4 percent in November from October

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 11:11:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in November last year rose by 0.5 percent month on month, after a 0.8 percent month-on-month increase in October, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the September-November quarter of last year, France’s manufacturing output was down by 5.3 percent year on year and increased by 5.0 percent quarter on quarter.

In November, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 2.4 percent compared to October, after a 2.0 percent fall month on month in October.

On the other hand, in November production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 4.1 percent on month-on-month basis after a 1.2 percent month-on-month rise recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was up by 3.6 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 0.1 percent in October compared to September. In the September-November quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter.