France’s metal industry output up 6.4 percent in July from June

France’s manufacturing output in July this year rose by 4.5 percent month on month, after a 14.8 percent month-on-month increase in June, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the May-July quarter of this year, France’s manufacturing output was down by 15.3 percent year on year and increased by 5.4 percent quarter on quarter.

In July, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was up by 6.4 percent compared to June, after an 18.5 percent rise month on month in June.

On the other hand, in July production of France's motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry rose by 19.8 percent on month-on-month basis after a 74 percent month-on-month rise recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was up by 5 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 11.2 percent in June compared to May. In the May-July quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by 36.2 percent quarter on quarter.