France’s metal industry output up 0.9 percent in February from January

Friday, 05 April 2024 13:57:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

France’s manufacturing output in February this year increased by 0.9 percent month on month, after going down by 1.5 percent in January, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the December-February quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 0.2 percent year on year and down by 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 0.9 percent compared to January, after a 2.6 percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in February production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry went down by 1.3 percent on month-on-month basis after going down 5.3 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 2.1 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 0.2 percent in January compared to December. In the December-February quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter.


Tags: France European Union Production 

