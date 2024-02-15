Euro area industrial output up 2.6 percent in December from November

Thursday, 15 February 2024 11:45:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and the EU-27, as compared with November.

Industrial production in November last year had increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent the EU-27. In December last year, compared with December 2022, industrial production moved up by 1.2 percent in both areas. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to November last year, in December the production of durable goods went up by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods grew by 20.5 percent in the euro area and 18.0 percent in the EU-27 countries on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In December, the production of intermediate goods went down by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.4 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in December the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (23.5%), the Netherlands (6.6%), and Denmark (5.6%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Slovenia (7.4%), Croatia (4.3%) and Finland (2.7%).

As compared to the same month of 2022, in December last year production of capital goods grew by 9.4 percent in the euro area and 8.6 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 5.4 percent in the euro area and by 6.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 3.6 percent in the euro area and by 4.0 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 3.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy decreased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In December, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (44.7%), Denmark (6.7%) and Malta (5.0%), while Slovenia (10.4%), Hungary (8.7%) and Bulgaria (6.9%) registered the sharpest decreases.