Euro area industrial output up 0.8 percent in October 2025 from September

In October this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, as compared with September.

Industrial production in September had increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU. In October this year, compared with October 2024, industrial production increased by two percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to September, in October the production of durable goods increased by two percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 0.5 percent in both areas, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area but decreased by 0.3 percent in the EU-27. In October, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in October the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (4.0%), Luxembourg (3.6%) and Croatia (3.1%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Sweden (6.5%), Belgium (3.4%) and Denmark (3.2%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in October this year production of capital goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods increased by 0.5 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 4.9 percent in the euro area and by 4.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 4.5 percent in the euro area and by 3.4 percent in the EU-27.

In October, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland and Latvia (both 8.7%), Greece (6.9%) and Sweden (5.7%), while Bulgaria (-7.6%), Slovakia (-3.7%) and Hungary (-2.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.