Euro area industrial output up 0.2 percent in September 2025 from August

Friday, 14 November 2025 12:33:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, as compared with August.

Industrial production in August had fallen by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU. In September this year, compared with September 2024, industrial production increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

Industrial production rebounds after August’s steep decline

As compared to August, in September the production of durable goods decreased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27. In September, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in September the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (7.2%), Sweden (5.3%) and Greece (4.8%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-9.4%), Luxembourg (-5.7%) and Malta (-1.7%).

Year-on-year growth strengthened by energy output

Compared to the same month of 2024, in September this year production of capital goods increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by three percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 4.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27.

In September, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Sweden (14.7%), Denmark (9.5%) and Greece (7.1%), while Bulgaria (-5.6%), Luxembourg (-3.4%) and Lithuania (-2.3%) registered the sharpest decreases.


