Euro area industrial output down 1.2 percent in August 2025 from July

Thursday, 16 October 2025 13:40:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, as compared with July.

Industrial production in July had increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU. In August this year, compared with August 2024, industrial production increased by 1.1 percent in both areas. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to July, in August the production of durable goods decreased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went down by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU-27, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area but fell by 0.4 percent in the EU-27. In August, the production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and remained unchanged (0.0 percent) in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in August the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (9.8%), Luxembourg (4.8%) and Sweden (3.6%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Germany (-5.2%), Greece (-4.5%) and Austria (-3.1%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in August this year production of capital goods decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.5 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 8.2 percent in the euro area and by 6.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy decreased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27.

In August, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (28.6%), Luxembourg (9.5%) and Sweden (8.3%), while Bulgaria (-8.6%), Slovakia (-6.3%) and Denmark (-5.0%) registered the sharpest decreases.


