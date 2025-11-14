 |  Login 
Norway’s Rana Gruber sets new target of 67% Fe iron ore output by 2029

Friday, 14 November 2025 11:03:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Norway-based iron ore producer and supplier Rana Gruber has announced that it plans to switch its production towards a high-grade iron ore concentrate of around 67 percent Fe by 2029.

Having recently completed its Fe65 project - raising the iron content in its concentrates from approximately 62 percent in 2020 to 65 percent - the company says the milestone has been achieved and paid back fully.

CEO Gunnar Moe stated that supplying high-grade iron ore is “the most important contribution we can make to help meet emissions targets”. He pointed to the company’s resource base, operational efficiency and customer relationships as strong foundations for the next phase of value creation.

The strategic roadmap includes maintaining cost discipline, improving product quality, unlocking the full resource base and delivering attractive shareholder returns. The push toward Fe67 is aligned with the steel industry’s transition to low-carbon technologies which demand higher-grade feedstock.

By positioning itself as a premium supplier in an emerging market for high-grade iron ore, Rana Gruber aims to benefit from tightening supplies and growing demand among green steel producers.

In its update for the third quarter of 2025, Rana Gruber reported production of 472,000 mt.


