ArcelorMittal Powders suspends operations in Avilés

Spain-based ArcelorMittal Powders, Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s subsidiary established to serve the additive manufacturing industry, has announced that it has suspended its operations in Avilés.

According to the statement, the halt follows technical problems that stopped the company from meeting its production start-up schedule. These issues made it impossible to launch output within the planned timeframe, prompting the decision to pause operations. The company, which focuses on the production of steel powder, began operations in November 2023.

Impact assessment and next steps

ArcelorMittal Powders confirmed it will now evaluate the consequences of the suspension together with employee representatives. The plant currently has 15 workers, and discussions will determine how the halt affects their roles and future operations.

The company did not indicate whether the suspension is temporary or could lead to a longer-term restructuring of the project.