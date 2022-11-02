ArcelorMittal Espana to supply steel for Spanish railway network

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 14:44:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spanish state-owned railway company Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF) has announced that it has signed six contracts with Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s Spanish subsidiary ArcelorMittal Espana for steel supply worth €163 million, which will allow the construction and renovation of railway lines.

About 81,200 mt of rail, bars and rolled steel will be used in several sections of the Mediterranean Corridor, in the Valencia, Santander, Asturias and Transformem Rodalies commuter rail plans, to renew several conventional railway lines, and also in the assembly of tracks for the new La Sagrera station in Barcelona.