﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Espana to supply steel for Spanish railway network

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 14:44:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spanish state-owned railway company Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF) has announced that it has signed six contracts with Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s Spanish subsidiary ArcelorMittal Espana for steel supply worth €163 million, which will allow the construction and renovation of railway lines.

About 81,200 mt of rail, bars and rolled steel will be used in several sections of the Mediterranean Corridor, in the Valencia, Santander, Asturias and Transformem Rodalies commuter rail plans, to renew several conventional railway lines, and also in the assembly of tracks for the new La Sagrera station in Barcelona.


Tags: Spain European Union Production ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Asturias plans to reopen galvanizing line

31 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to idle another two BFs in Europe over summer

19 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to stop Gijon blast furnace B in July for 40-45 days

17 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts production at color coating line in Spain

14 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to restart tinplate production in Spain’s Basque region

20 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Asturias plans to reopen galvanizing line

31 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to idle another two BFs in Europe over summer

19 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to stop Gijon blast furnace B in July for 40-45 days

17 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts production at color coating line in Spain

14 Feb | Steel News