Hydrogen production plant to be built in Spain, led by ArcelorMittal

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 15:52:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The public-private consortium Hydrogen Hub Asturias (H2Asturias), led by Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has started construction of a pilot hydrogen production plant for industrial needs, according to local media reports. It has a total budget of €6.6 million for three years when it is scheduled to be completed, of which just over €4.7 million will be provided by public funds.

The plant, called GasLab, which will be built on the territory of the ArcelorMittal plant in Gijon, will have a capacity of 1.2 MW. GasLab will serve as a testing ground for various hydrogen recovery processes, accelerating the transition towards sustainable industrial practices.

The H2Asturias consortium includes Idesa, Iturcemi, Magna Dea, H2Vector Energy Technologies, the University of Oviedo, the Idonial Foundation, and the Carbon Science and Technology Institute.