Parcisa to use Outokumpu’s low-carbon stainless steel in tanker manufacturing

Spain-based transport and distribution tanks manufacturer Parcisa has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu to produce tankers using Circle Green®, the stainless steel with the lowest carbon footprint in the world.

The partnership makes Parcisa the first company in its sector to adopt Outokumpu’s Circle Green®, which has up to 93 percent fewer carbon emissions than the global average for stainless steel. Outokumpu’s steel production is already 77 percent lower in emissions than the industry average and follows strict third-party auditing standards covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Sustainability and innovation at the core

The collaboration marks a significant step toward a more sustainable transport model. By using Circle Green® steel, Parcisa aims to make its tanker vehicles an active part of Europe’s energy transition while reducing the carbon footprint across the supply chain.

Parcisa integrates multiple eco-efficient features into its tankers, including: