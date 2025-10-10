Belgium’s Bekaert to temporarily halt green hydrogen component production

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced that it plans to temporarily suspend production of green hydrogen electrolyzer components at its Bekintex site in Wetteren, citing slower-than-expected growth in the global green hydrogen market.

According to Bekaert, the current demand for electrolyzer components remains low, and market recovery is now expected later than previously forecast. The company emphasized that green hydrogen remains a strategic growth pillar and that the decision reflects an adjustment to “economic reality.”

To maintain future flexibility, Bekaert will retain the facility and machinery in Wetteren as part of its modular approach, enabling a rapid restart of operations when market conditions improve. Meanwhile, the recently opened Innovation Hub for Hydrogen in Deerlijk will continue operations, focusing on R&D for next-generation components for green hydrogen.

The company stated that the halt will directly affect 24 jobs. The company’s management said minimizing the impact on employees is a top priority and that it will explore relocation opportunities for affected staff at other Bekaert plants in Belgium.