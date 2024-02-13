﻿
Sweden’s LKAB to combine ENERGIRON and HYBRIT technologies at DRI plant in Gällivare

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 11:19:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply ENERGIRON® technology, jointly developed with Italian plantmaker Danieli, for the basic engineering of the 100 percent hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) plant in Gällivare, Sweden, belonging to Swedish iron ore producer LKAB.

ENERGIRON® technology will enable LKAB’s plant to produce fossil-free steel using an electric process gas heater. With an annual capacity of 1.35 million mt of fossil-free DRI, the Gällivare demonstration plant will combine the HYBRIT technology with Energiron technology.


