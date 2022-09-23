﻿
H2 Green Steel cooperates with GreenIron H2 on iron waste recycling

Friday, 23 September 2022 15:42:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has agreed to collaborate with Swedish startup GreenIron H2 to achieve further emissions reduction and increased circularity at H2 Green Steel’s plant in Boden in northern Sweden.

GreenIron H2’s hydrogen-based carbon-reduction process will be used to recycle iron residuals and waste from H2 Green Steel’s operations. GreenIron H2 will place its furnaces on H2 Green Steel’s site in Boden, where residuals such as waste materials from the production will be collected and refined with green hydrogen. Up to 150 000 metric tons of waste will be collected and recycled every year.


