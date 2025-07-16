Euro area industrial output up 1.7 percent in May from April 2025

In May this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, as compared with April.

Industrial production in April had decreased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU. In May this year, compared with May 2024, industrial production went up by 3.7 in the euro area and by 3.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to April, in May the production of durable goods decreased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods went up by 2.7 percent in the euro area and 2.0 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went down by 8.5 percent in the euro area and by 7.1 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In May, the production of intermediate goods fell by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy increased by 3.7 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in May the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (12.4%), Malta (3.4%), and Germany (2.2%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Croatia (2.9%), Slovakia (2.8%) and Belgium (2.7%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in May this year production of capital goods increased by 4.5 percent in the euro area and increased by 4.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and went down by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 11.6 percent in the euro area and by 9.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and 1.7 percent in the EU-27.

In May, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (40.7%), Finland (5.9%) and Sweden (5%), while Belgium (7.3%), Bulgaria (6.5%) and Denmark (4.2%) registered the sharpest decreases