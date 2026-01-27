Controlling shareholder starts sale of steel area of CSN in Brazil

As reported by the newspaper, Valor Econômico, Benjamin Steinbruch, chairman and main shareholder of Brazil's steel producer CSN, has begun reaching out to potential buyers for the company.

The plan involves selling part or all of the company's steel business to lower the group's financial leverage, which is currently about 3.14 times its EBITDA. This equals a net financial debt of BRL 37.5 billion ($7.1 billion).

The Volta Redonda plant, situated in the state of Rio de Janeiro, is a longstanding steel facility that currently requires investment for modernization and the continuation of its operations. One blast furnace is presently inactive, rolling activities are proceeding at reduced capacity, and the facility has been subject to constant environmental concerns expressed by local residents.

The group includes iron ore mining, cement production and infrastructure businesses, with a wide difference between sales and profitability.

During the third quarter of 2025, steel responded for 45.0 percent of the group’s revenues, mining for 37.5 percent and cement for 11.3 percent, while in terms of ebitda, the ratios were respectively 12.9 percent, 37.5 percent, and 11.7 percent.

USD = BRL 5.25