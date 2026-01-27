 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Controlling...

Controlling shareholder starts sale of steel area of CSN in Brazil

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 19:11:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

As reported by the newspaper, Valor Econômico, Benjamin Steinbruch, chairman and main shareholder of Brazil's steel producer CSN, has begun reaching out to potential buyers for the company.

The plan involves selling part or all of the company's steel business to lower the group's financial leverage, which is currently about 3.14 times its EBITDA. This equals a net financial debt of BRL 37.5 billion ($7.1 billion).

The Volta Redonda plant, situated in the state of Rio de Janeiro, is a longstanding steel facility that currently requires investment for modernization and the continuation of its operations. One blast furnace is presently inactive, rolling activities are proceeding at reduced capacity, and the facility has been subject to constant environmental concerns expressed by local residents.  

The group includes iron ore mining, cement production and infrastructure businesses, with a wide difference between sales and profitability.

During the third quarter of 2025, steel responded for 45.0 percent of the group’s revenues, mining for 37.5 percent and cement for 11.3 percent, while in terms of ebitda, the ratios were respectively 12.9 percent, 37.5 percent, and 11.7 percent.  

USD = BRL 5.25


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

Price stable for Brazilian HDG exports

20 Jan | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers show small increase in Brazil

15 Jan | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price stable in two weeks

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

CSN receives financial loan to improve sustainability in Brazilian plant

30 Dec | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports increases slightly

17 Nov | Flats and Slab

CSN achieves a net profit in Q3 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

CSN fined for refusal to sell Usiminas shares in Brazil

23 Oct | Steel News

CSN fined for slag disposal practices in Brazil

09 Oct | Steel News

CSN sells its shares of Usiminas to Reag Trust

10 Sep | Steel News

CSN reports a lower net loss for Q2 2025

05 Aug | Steel News