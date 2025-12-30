CSN receives financial loan to improve sustainability in Brazilian plant

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, CSN, has received a financial loan equivalent to $212 million from the official development bank, BNDES, to support the technological update of the sintering units of the Volta Redonda plant, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The scope includes new precipitators and dust collectors, improving the quality of the air in the vicinities, a constant complaint by the residents of Volta Redonda.

According to BNDES, part of the resources will be used to reimburse investments made since 2023.

Helena Guerra, CSN’s Director for Sustainability and Environment, noted that the company is entering a strategic phase for the plant, focusing on dust reduction systems and other technologies aimed at decarbonising its processes.