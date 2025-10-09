 |  Login 
CSN fined for slag disposal practices in Brazil

Thursday, 09 October 2025 23:44:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer, CSN, received a fine totaling approximately $80 million for issues related to the disposal of blast furnace slag. The Federal Public Attorney submitted information to a Volta Redonda civil court, indicating that CSN's practices may contribute to pollution and inadequate vegetation recovery.

The case concerns the facility where CSN stockpiles slag from its blast furnaces outdoors, which is prohibited by environmental regulations.

Documentation highlights that this method has been used by the company for several decades, unveiling “a corporate policy aware of non-compliance with environment procedures”.  

Reports from the public attorney suggest that the level of pollution could potentially affect human health.

In response, CSN stated it intends to appeal the complaint. The company described the complaint as “unexpected,” noting that negotiations with the public attorney regarding a judicial agreement have been ongoing for the past three years to resolve the matter.


