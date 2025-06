Federal court orders CADE to enforce the sale of Usiminas shares by CSN

According to Brazilian law, CSN is permitted to hold up to 5 percent of Usiminas shares. However, CSN currently holds 12.9 percent of Usiminas ' capital, having previously peaked at more than 16 percent. In 2014, CADE instructed CSN to divest itself of the excess shares to comply with the legal limit, setting a deadline for completion in 2019. Despite this order, CSN has continually delayed the sale, actions that TRF-6 now characterizes as "unjustified inertia of CADE" regarding CSN’s compliance.