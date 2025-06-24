 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Federal...

Federal court orders CADE to enforce the sale of Usiminas shares by CSN

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 01:03:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian federal court, TRF-6, has mandated the competition authority CADE to enforce the sale of shares in the local steel producer Usiminas owned by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN). These shares were acquired over twenty years ago.

According to Brazilian law, CSN is permitted to hold up to 5 percent of Usiminas shares. However, CSN currently holds 12.9 percent of Usiminas' capital, having previously peaked at more than 16 percent. In 2014, CADE instructed CSN to divest itself of the excess shares to comply with the legal limit, setting a deadline for completion in 2019. Despite this order, CSN has continually delayed the sale, actions that TRF-6 now characterizes as "unjustified inertia of CADE" regarding CSN’s compliance. 
 
In 2022, CADE reaffirmed the requirement for CSN to reduce its shareholding, but did not specify a new deadline. The TRF-6 directive requires CADE to explain by June 25th why the initial order for the sale has not been implemented by CSN after twelve years. 
 
Local media reports suggest that CSN currently owes approximately USD 180 million in fines due to non-compliance with the Usiminas share sale mandate. 

Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) Usiminas 

Similar articles

Ex-Brazil HRC prices decline in two weeks

18 Jun | Flats and Slab

Price stable for Brazilian HDG exports

16 May | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers increase in Brazil

08 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price declines in two weeks

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

Germany’s Klöckner to exit Brazilian steel market

17 Mar | Steel News

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Price increases for Brazilian HDG exports

18 Feb | Flats and Slab

Price remains stable for Brazilian HDG exports

18 Dec | Flats and Slab

Reference price increases for Brazilian slabs exports

02 Dec | Flats and Slab

Price stable in four weeks for Brazilian HDG exports

20 Nov | Flats and Slab