 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > LKAB’s...

LKAB’s net profit falls in H1 2025, sales revenue increases

Friday, 15 August 2025 14:57:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish iron ore producer LKAB has issued its financial and operational results for the second quarter and first half of the current year.

In the second quarter, the company registered a net profit of SEK 1.52 billion ($159.05 million), compared to a net profit of SEK 2.84 billion in the second quarter of 2024, while its sales revenues decreased by 20.6 percent year on year to SEK 7.82 billion ($818.26 million) amid lower iron ore prices. In addition, LKAB recorded an operating profit of SEK 1.07 billion ($111.96 million), compared to an operating profit of SEK 2.67 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore output amounted to 5.8 million mt, up 9.4 percent, while its iron ore shipments fell by 20.3 percent to 5.1 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the first half, the net profit of LKAB amounted to SEK 4.30 billion ($449.89 million), falling from the net profit of SEK 4.59 billion recorded in the first half of the previous year, while its sales revenues increased by 13.8 percent year on year to SEK 17.44 billion ($1.82 billion). The company’s operating profit for the first six months of the year came to SEK 4.71 billion ($492.80 million), compared to the operating profit of SEK 4.04 billion in the same period of 2024.

In the given period, the iron ore output of LKAB amounted to 12.5 million mt, increasing by 4.2 percent, while its iron ore shipments went up by 34.4 percent to 12.5 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Sweden European Union Mining Production Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 15, 2025

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 15, 2025 

15 Aug | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal is concluding the expansion of iron ore mine in Brazil

15 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore in China fluctuates in limited range near $101/mt CFR, pressure grows

14 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Severstal installs world’s largest ball mills for new pellet complex

14 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau sells Várzea do Lopes mine, boosts sustainable operations at Miguel Burnier

14 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 11.3 percent in H1 2025

14 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil starts decommissioning Serra Azul mine dam after safety upgrades

14 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 14, 2025 

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 13, 2025 

13 Aug | Longs and Billet