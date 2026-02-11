 |  Login 
Sweden’s LKAB reports lower net profit and slightly higher revenues in 2025

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 15:32:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish iron ore producer LKAB has issued its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company registered a net profit of SEK 526 million ($59.39 million), compared to a net profit of SEK 2.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, while its sales revenues decreased by 12.1 percent year on year to SEK 8.31 billion ($938.27 million), mainly due to the Swedish krona having strengthened against the US dollar. In addition, LKAB recorded an operating profit of SEK 986 million ($111.33 million) in the same quarter, compared to an operating profit of SEK 2.62 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s iron ore output amounted to 6.5 million mt, rising by 14.0 percent year on year, while its iron ore shipments grew by 4.5 percent year on year to 7 million mt.

Meanwhile, in 2025, the company’s net profit came to SEK 2.98 billion ($336.48 million), dropping from a net profit of SEK 8.77 billion recorded in 2024, while its sales revenues increased by 0.5 percent year on year to SEK 33.33 billion ($3.76 billion), with higher delivery volumes partly offset by lower iron ore prices and the strengthening of the Swedish krona against the US dollar. Additionally, LKAB registered an operating profit of SEK 3.27 billion ($369.11 million) in 2025, compared to the operating profit of SEK 8.72 billion in the previous year.

In the full year, the iron ore output of LKAB amounted to 25.9 million mt, moving up by 14.1 percent year on year, while its iron ore shipments grew by 17.8 percent year on year to 25.8 million mt.


