 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Sweden’s...

Sweden’s LKAB reports lower net profit and revenues in 2024

Friday, 28 March 2025 14:19:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish iron ore producer LKAB has issued its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024.

In the given quarter, the company registered a net profit of SEK 2.07 billion ($206.12 million), compared to a net profit of SEK 3.63 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, while its sales revenues decreased by 12.5 percent year on year to SEK 9.45 billion ($940.84 million), mainly due to lower iron ore prices. In addition, LKAB recorded an operating profit of SEK 2.62 billion ($260.73 million) in the same quarter, compared to an operating profit of SEK 3.63 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s iron ore output amounted to 5.7 million mt, dropping by 18.6 percent year on year, due to the effect of production disruptions from previous quarters, while its iron ore shipments grew by 3.1 percent year on year to 6.7 million mt, marking the highest level in 2024. At the end of the given quarter, all its plants were once again in full production, LKAB stated.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the company’s net profit came to SEK 8.77 billion ($872.50 million), dropping from a net profit of SEK 15.22 billion recorded in 2023, while its sales revenues fell by 22.8 percent year on year to SEK 33.15 billion ($3.30 billion), mainly due to lower iron ore prices and deliveries as a result of the stoppage on the iron ore railway. Additionally, LKAB registered an operating profit of SEK 8.72 billion ($867.49 million) in 2024, compared to the operating profit of SEK 16.23 billion in the previous year.

In the full year, the iron ore output of LKAB amounted to 22.7 million mt, moving down by 13.4 percent year on year, due to several lengthy production shutdowns, while its iron ore shipments fell by 13.4 percent year on year to 21.9 million mt as a result of major derailments on the iron ore railway at the beginning of the year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Sweden European Union Mining Production Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 28, 2025

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices in China rise gradually amid higher futures, better demand for steel

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 26, 2025

26 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains relative stability from last week

26 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 25, 2025

25 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 24, 2025

24 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 21, 2025

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 19.3 percent in Feb from Jan

21 Mar | Steel News

Iron ore price in China down slightly week on week amid insufficient demand

20 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Valin Lianyuan Steel put cold rolled high-end home appliance steel sheet project into operation

20 Mar | Steel News