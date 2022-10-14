﻿
H2 Green Steel partners with Hydro Havrand to explore green hydrogen production in Brazil and Nordic countries

Friday, 14 October 2022
       

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has partnered with Hydro Havrand, Norway-based Hydro’s green energy company, to explore opportunities for developing new large-scale green hydrogen production facilities in the Nordic countries and Brazil.

The companies aim to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industry through green hydrogen, cut overall carbon emissions and create sustainable jobs.

If realized, the hydrogen production facility in Brazil will enable approximately five million mt of green steel at H2 Green Steel’s direct reduction plant, decreasing approximately 9.5 million tonnes of carbon annually.

The companies aim to commence projects from 2025.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking Production 

