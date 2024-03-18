France’s metal industry output down 2.6 percent in January from December

Monday, 18 March 2024 14:26:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in January this year decreased by 1.6 percent month on month, after going up by 0.5 percent in December, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the November-January quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 0.3 percent year on year and by 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, decreased by 2.6 percent compared to December, after a 1.8 percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in January production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry went down by 6.0 percent on month-on-month basis after going down 1.8 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry went up by 0.3 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 1.8 percent in January compared to December. In the November-January quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter.