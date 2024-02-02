France’s metal industry output up 1.2 percent in Dec from Nov

Friday, 02 February 2024 14:35:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in December last year increased by 1.2 percent month on month, after going up by 0.2 percent in November, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the October-December quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 0.1 percent year on year and by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 2.7 percent compared to November, after a 1.2 percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in December production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry remained unchanged on month-on-month basis after dropping by four percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry moved up by three percent month on month in the given month after falling by 1.1 percent in November compared to October. In the October-December quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.2 percent quarter on quarter.