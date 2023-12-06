France’s metal industry output down 2.2 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:56:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in October this year increased by 0.1 percent month on month, after a 0.6 percent month-on-month decrease in September this year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the August-October quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 0.4 percent year on year and by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, decreased by 2.2 percent compared to September, after a 1.8 percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in October production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry grew by 9.0 percent on month-on-month basis after decreasing by 6.4 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry went down by 2.0 percent month on month in the given month after going up by 1.8 percent in September compared to August. In the August-October quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter.