France’s metal industry output up 1.1 percent in November from October

Friday, 12 January 2024 11:30:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in November last year increased by 0.3 percent month on month, after going up by 0.2 percent in October, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the September-November quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 0.3 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 1.1 percent compared to October, after a 2.2 percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in November production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry declined by 5.5 percent on month-on-month basis after increasing by 9.0 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry went down by 1.0 percent month on month in the given month after falling by 2.2 percent in October compared to September. In the September-November quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.0 percent quarter on quarter.