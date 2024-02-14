﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROFER: Recession in EU construction to continue in 2024

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 16:57:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2024-2025/Q1 2024 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the third quarter of 2023 construction output in the EU decreased by 1.2 percent year on year. This negative trend is expected to persist, extending up to the first half of 2024, mainly due to the impact of the continued monetary policy tightening through higher mortgage rates on housing demand.

According to EUROFER, the sector is expected to experience a more pronounced recession of 2.1 percent in 2023, compared to the previous forecast of a 1.7 percent decline, and is expected to drop by 0.4 percent this year. However, the association forecasts a recovery of two percent in 2025.


Tags: European Union Construction Production 

Similar articles

EUROFER: EU construction to see bigger recession in 2023 than expected

03 Nov | Steel News

EUROFER: EU construction output rises by 4.8% in 2022, exceeding estimate

05 May | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 3.9 percent in Jan from Dec

22 Mar | Steel News

Euro area construction output down 2.5 percent in Dec from Nov

27 Feb | Steel News

Euro area construction output down 0.8 percent in Nov from Oct

23 Jan | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.1 percent in September from August

24 Nov | Steel News

EUROFER: EU construction activity to rise by 5.6% in 2022, to drop in 2023

31 Oct | Steel News

Euro area construction output down 0.6 percent in August from July

21 Oct | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.3 percent in July from June

20 Sep | Steel News

EUROFER: EU construction activities expected to rise by 5.3% in 2022 and by 0.6% in 2023

26 Aug | Steel News