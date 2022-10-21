Euro area construction output down 0.6 percent in August from July

Friday, 21 October 2022 12:16:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in August this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) dropped by 0.4 percent compared to July and rose by 2.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In July this year, production in the construction sector had increased by 0.2 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month advanced by 2.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and was down by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month. In July this year, production had risen by 0.3 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in August moved down by 0.1 percent month on month and was up by 3.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 1.2 percent from July and up by 0.5 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction dropped by 0.4 percent month on month and increased by 2.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region declined by 1.4 percent month on month and advanced by 0.5 percent year on year.

As compared to August 2021, construction output in August this year increased by 30.2 percent in Slovenia, by 15.8 percent in Romania, and by 13.7 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 5.6 percent in Spain, by 1.7 percent in the Netherlands and by 0.3 percent in the Czech Republic.

As compared to July, construction output in August this year increased by 2.5 percent in Romania, by 2.3 percent in Portugal, and by two percent in Austria, while it decreased by 4.4 percent in Hungary, by 3.7 percent in the Netherlands and by 2.1 percent in Germany.