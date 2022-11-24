Euro area construction output up 0.1 percent in September from August

Thursday, 24 November 2022 12:14:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in September this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) rose by 0.2 percent compared to August and by 1.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In August this year, production in the construction sector had declined by 0.9 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month advanced by one percent compared to the same month of 2021 and by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month. In August this year, production had dropped by one percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September moved down by 0.1 percent month on month and was up by 1.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.5 percent from August and by 1.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction moved up by 0.1 percent month on month and by 1.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 0.6 percent month on month and by 0.2 percent year on year.

As compared to September 2021, construction output in September this year increased by 26.2 percent in Romania, by 26.1 percent in Slovenia, and by 6.3 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 12.3 percent in Spain, by 3.7 percent in the Czech Republic and by 2.6 percent in Germany.

As compared to August, construction output in September this year increased by 3.2 percent in Romania, by 2.8 percent in Sweden, and by 2.2 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 5.8 percent in Poland, by 2.7 percent in Portugal and by 2.6 percent in Austria.