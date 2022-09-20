Euro area construction output up 0.3 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:59:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in July this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) rose by 0.2 percent compared to June and by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In June this year, production in the construction sector had decreased by 1.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month rose by 1.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month. In June this year, production had fallen by 1.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in July moved up by 0.2 percent month on month and by 1.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was down by 0.9 percent from June and up by 1.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 0.3 percent month on month and by 1.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region declined by 0.6 percent month on month and advanced by 1.7 percent year on year.

As compared to July 2021, construction output in July this year increased by 28.5 percent in Slovenia, by 8.3 percent in Romania, and by 7.6 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 8.7 percent in Sweden, by 5.2 percent in Spain and by 2.7 percent in the Czech Republic.

As compared to June, construction output in July this year increased by 6.7 percent in Spain, by 5.7 percent in Hungary, and by 3.1 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 4.2 percent both in Austria and Slovenia, by 2.9 percent in the Czech Republic and by 1.3 percent in Sweden.