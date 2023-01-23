﻿
English
Euro area construction output down 0.8 percent in Nov from Oct

Monday, 23 January 2023 12:19:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in November last year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) declined by 0.4 percent compared to October and rose by 1.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In October last year, production in the construction sector had moved up by one percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the given month grew by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and fell by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month. In October last year, production had increased by one percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in November moved down by 0.6 percent month on month and increased by 1.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by one percent from October and by 2.8 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction declined by 0.9 percent month on month and advanced by 1.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region grew by 0.4 percent month on month and by 1.7 percent year on year.

As compared to November 2021, construction output in November last year increased by 44.0 percent in Slovenia, by 20.4 percent in Romania, and by 12.9 percent in Belgium, while it decreased by 6.9 percent in Spain, by 5.8 percent in Slovakia, and by 1.2 percent in Germany.

As compared to October, construction output in November last year increased by 6.8 percent in Hungary, by 2.5 percent in Poland, and by 1.6 percent in Belgium, while it decreased by 3.4 percent in Slovenia, by 2.2 percent in Germany, and by two percent in Slovakia.


