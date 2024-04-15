﻿
Poland-based JSW declares force majeure again, due to fire at Budryk coal mine

Monday, 15 April 2024 12:04:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has declared force majeure, due to a fire which occurred on April 5 at its Budryk coal mine, according to local media reports. It is estimated that the incident will result in a production loss of 400,000 mt in 2024.

In addition, in December 2023 JSW had declared force majeure due to a fire at its Pniówek mine, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Initially, the company had estimated that the fire could result in a production loss of 350,000 mt in 2024. However, recently JSW announced that the loss of coal production in 2024 at the Pniówek mine could increase by 100,000 mt to 450,000 mt.

JSW’s five mines, including Budryk, have total coal reserves of approximately 6.7 billion mt.


Tags: Poland European Union Mining Production 

