Euro area industrial output up 4.1 percent in July from June

Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:22:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 4.1 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, as compared with June. Industrial production in June had increased by 9.5 percent in the euro area and 9.6 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In July this year compared with July 2019, industrial production fell by 7.7 percent in the euro area and by 7.3 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July this year the production of durable goods was up by 4.7 percent in the euro area and by 4.8 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 5.3 percent in the euro area and by 5.6 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In July this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 4.2 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Portugal (11.9%), Spain (9.4%) and Ireland (8.3%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Denmark (4.9%), Latvia (0.8%) and Belgium (0.5%).

As compared to the same month of 2019, in July this year production of capital goods moved down by 10.4 percent in the euro area and by 10.2 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 3.8 percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 9.3 percent in the euro area and by 8.7 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 6.2 percent in the euro area and by 6.6 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (15.6%), Poland (0.9%) and Latvia (0.1%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states, were recorded in Denmark (13.6%), Germany (11.6%) and Portugal (9.6%).


