Euro area industrial output up 2.5 percent in November from October

Thursday, 14 January 2021 16:46:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 2.5 percent in the euro area and 2.3 percent in the EU-27, as compared with October. Industrial production in October had increased by 2.3 percent in the euro area and 2.0 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In November last year compared with November 2019, industrial production fell by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to October, in November last year the production of durable goods was down by 1.2 percent in the euro area and down 1.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 7.0 percent in the euro area and by 6.1 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In November this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.9 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in November the highest month-on-month increases were registered in the Ireland (52.8%), Greece (6.3%) and Denmark (5.3%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Portugal (-5.1%), Belgium (-3.5%) and Croatia (-2.6%).

As compared to the same month of 2019, in November last year production of capital goods moved up by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 0.4 percent in the euro area and up by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 2.5 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 5.0 percent in the euro area and by 5.3 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In November, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (40.8%), Greece (8.8%) and Poland (2.9%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Bulgaria (-5.0%), France (-4.9%), and Italy (-4.2%).