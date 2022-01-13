Euro area industrial output up 2.3 percent in November from October

Thursday, 13 January 2022 11:13:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 2.3 percent in the euro area and 2.5 percent in the EU-27, as compared with October.

Industrial production in October had fallen by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In November last year, compared with November 2020, industrial production fell by 1.5 percent in the euro area and remained unchanged in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to October, in November last year, the production of durable goods was down by 0.2 percent in the euro area and up by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 2.3 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.2 percent in the euro area and was up by three percent in the EU-27, month on month. In November this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and up by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in November, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (37.3%), Poland (5.9%), and the Czech Republic (4.8%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Belgium (-4.4%), Malta (-3.7%), and Luxembourg (-2.3%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in November this year production of capital goods moved down by 9.8 percent in the euro area and by 8.2 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 4.4 percent in the euro area and by 4.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 1.9 percent in the euro area and was up by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 6.1 percent in the euro area and by 7.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 3.7 percent in the euro area and was up by 6.7 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In November, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (17.0%), Poland (15.3%) and Bulgaria (13.3%), while Ireland (-30.4%), Malta (-7.8%) and Germany and Luxembourg (both -2.5%) registered decreases.