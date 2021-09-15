Euro area industrial output up 1.5 percent in July from June

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 14:53:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and 1.4 percent in the EU-27, as compared with June.

Industrial production in June had fallen by 0.1 percent in the euro area and had remained stable in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In July this year, compared with July 2020, industrial production rose by 7.7 percent in the euro area and by 8.3 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July this year, the production of durable goods was up by 0.6 percent in the euro area and down by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, both on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.5 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In July this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (7.8%), Belgium (5.0%), and Portugal (3.5%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Lithuania (-2.0%), Slovenia (-1.8%), and Croatia (-1.6%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in July, this year production of capital goods moved up by 5.9 percent in the euro area and by 6.3 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 9.8 percent in the euro area and by 8.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 11.2 percent in the euro area and up by 11.8 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 10.1 percent in the euro area and by 9.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Belgium (26.4%), Ireland (19.2%) and Lithuania (15.0%), while the only decrease was observed in Portugal (-0.1%).