Euro area industrial output up 1.2 percent in December from November

Thursday, 17 February 2022 16:33:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and 0.7 percent in the EU-27, as compared with November.

Industrial production in November had risen by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In December last year, compared with December 2020, industrial production rose by 1.6 percent in the euro area and was up by 2.5 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to November, in December last year the production of durable goods was down by 0.3 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.4 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In December this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.5 percent in the euro area and rose by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in December, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (10.3%), Lithuania (6.2%), and Luxembourg (5.1%), while the highest decreases were recorded in the Czech Republic (-2.9%), Austria (-1.1%), and Italy (-1.0%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in December this year production of capital goods moved down by one percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 2.7 percent in the euro area and increased by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 1.3 percent in the euro area and was up by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 7.7 percent in the euro area and by eight percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 1.8 percent in the euro area and was up by 6.1 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In December, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (33.3%), Bulgaria (14.3%) and Poland (14.1%), while Malta (-7.1%), Ireland (-2.9%) and the Czech Republic (-2.1%) registered decreases.