Euro area industrial output up 1.1 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 13:32:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and 1.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with September.

Industrial production in September had fallen by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In October this year, compared with October 2020, industrial production rose by 3.3 percent in the euro area and by 3.6 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to September, in October this year, the production of durable goods was up by 1.7 percent in the euro area and up by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by three percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, both on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.4 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In October this year, the production of intermediate goods was down by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and up by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in October, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Germany and Slovakia (both 3.0%), Greece (2.5%), and Denmark (2.1%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Estonia (-2.4%), Latvia (-1.5%), and the Netherlands and Romania (both -0.9%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in October this year production of capital goods moved up by 5.2 percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 2.1 percent in the euro area and up by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 6.9 percent in the euro area and by 7.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy fell by one percent in the euro area and was up by 3.1 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In October, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (22.7%), Greece (17.2%) and Denmark (14.0%), while Romania (-6.6%), Portugal (-6.5%) and the Czech Republic (-4.9%) registered decreases.