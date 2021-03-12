Euro area industrial output up 0.8 percent in January from December

Friday, 12 March 2021 15:18:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and 0.7 percent in the EU-27, as compared with December. Industrial production in December had decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In January this year compared with January 2020, industrial production rose by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to December, in January this year the production of durable goods was up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and up 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In January this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in January the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Luxembourg (3.8%), Greece and France (both 3.4%), and Belgium (3.1%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Estonia and Latvia (both -1.5%), Portugal (-1.3%) and Spain (-0.7%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in January this year production of capital goods moved up by 0.9 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 1.6 percent in the euro area and up by 3.0 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 0.4 percent in the euro area and was down by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In January, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (27.5%), Lithuania (11.8%) and Poland (5.6%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Portugal (-6.5%), Malta (-6.2%) and Slovakia (-4.0%).