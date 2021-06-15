Euro area industrial output up 0.8 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 11:32:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and 0.5 percent in the EU-27, as compared with March. Industrial production in March had increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In April this year compared with April 2020, industrial production rose by 39.3 percent in the euro area and by 38.7 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to March, in April this year the production of durable goods was up by 3.4 percent in the euro area and by 2.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In April this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 3.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.9 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in April the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Belgium (7.4%), Malta (5.6%), and Estonia (4.4%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Denmark (-3.8%), Hungary (-3.2%) and Lithuania (-2.4%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in April this year production of capital goods moved up by 65.4 percent in the euro area and by 67.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 117.3 percent in the euro area and by 110.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 38.7 percent in the euro area and up by 36.9 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 15.4 percent in the euro area and by 14.0 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 14.4 percent in the euro area and by 13.8 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In April, all member states recorded increases, with the highest year-on-year increases registered in Italy (79.5%), Slovakia (69.1%) and Romania (64.5%).