Euro area industrial output up 0.7 percent in February from January

Friday, 22 April 2022 12:37:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and 0.6 percent in the EU-27, as compared with January 2022.

Industrial production in January had fallen by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In February this year, compared with February 2021, industrial production rose by two percent in the euro area and was up by three percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to January, in February this year the production of durable goods was up by 2.7 percent in the euro area and rose by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In February this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in February, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Italy (4.0%), Croatia (2.7%) and Ireland (2.4%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Slovenia (-8.3%), Lithuania (-3.8%), and Malta (-2.7%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in February this year production of capital goods moved down by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 5.8 percent in the euro area and by 6.3 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 3.2 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 8.9 percent in the euro area and by 9.6 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 4.6 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In February, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (20.4%), Poland (17.8%) and Bulgaria (14.4%), while Ireland (-14.1%), Portugal (-5.7%) and Malta (-3.5%) registered the highest decreases.