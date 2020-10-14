Euro area industrial output up 0.7 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 17:08:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, as compared with July. Industrial production in July had increased by 5.0 percent in the euro area and 4.9 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In August this year compared with August 2019, industrial production fell by 7.2 percent in the euro area and by 6.2 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to July, in August this year the production of durable goods was up by 6.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In August this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in August the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Portugal (10%), Italy (7.7%) and Hungary and Sweden (both 6.7%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-13.4%), Estonia (-2.1%) and Luxembourg (-1.2%).

As compared to the same month of 2019, in August this year production of capital goods moved down by 13.2 percent in the euro area and by 12.3 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 4.3 percent in the euro area and by 5.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 5.4 percent in the euro area and by 4.6 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by three percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 3.6 percent in the euro area and by four percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In August, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Poland (1.3%), Portugal and Lithuania (both 2%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Luxembourg (-15.8%), Germany (-11.2%) and France (-7.3%).