Euro area industrial output up 0.1 percent in March from February

In March this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and 0.6 percent in the EU-27, as compared with February. Industrial production in February had decreased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In March this year compared with March 2020, industrial production rose by 10.9 percent in the euro area and by 11.0 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to February, in March this year the production of durable goods was down by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In March this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in March the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (4.9%), Lithuania (4.5%), and Bulgaria (3.7%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (-4.4%), Belgium (-4.0%) and Finland (-2.1%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in March this year production of capital goods moved up by 16.1 percent in the euro area and by 15.9 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 34.4 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 13.3 percent in the euro area and up by 13.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 3.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In March, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Italy (37.7%), Slovakia (24.5%), Hungary and Poland (both 16.3%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Malta (-2.8%) and Finland (-2.2%).