Euro area industrial output down 1.6 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 15:57:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and 1.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with November. Industrial production in November had increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and 2.3 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In December last year compared with December 2019, industrial production fell by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to November, in December last year the production of durable goods was up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and up 1.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In December this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in December the highest month-on-month increases were registered in the Denmark (2.4%), Portugal (1.8%) and Estonia and Luxembourg (both 1.6%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Hungary (-2.5%), Belgium (-1.9%) and Finland (-0.9%).

As compared to the same month of 2019, in December last year production of capital goods moved down by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 1.4 percent in the euro area and up by 4.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 4.1 percent in the euro area and by 4.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In December, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Slovakia (6.8%), Poland (6.1%) and Latvia (4.7%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Belgium (-4.6%) and Malta and Portugal (both -4.3%).