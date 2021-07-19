Euro area industrial output down 1.0 percent in May from April

Monday, 19 July 2021 10:35:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.0 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU-27, as compared with April. Industrial production in April had increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In May this year compared with May 2020, industrial production rose by 20.5 percent in the euro area and by 21.2 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to April, in May this year the production of durable goods was up by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 1.6 percent both in the euro area and the EU-27, month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In May this year, the production of intermediate goods was down by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in May the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Lithuania (7.7%), Hungary (3.4%), and Finland (2.2%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Romania (-8.5%), Greece (-4.7%) and Ireland (-4.6%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in May this year production of capital goods moved up by 27.6 percent in the euro area and by 29.6 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 37.6 percent in the euro area and by 39.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 24.1 percent in the euro area and up by 29.6 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 9.7 percent in the euro area and by 10.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 7.1 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In May, all member states recorded increases, with the highest year-on-year increases registered in Hungary (40.3%), Slovakia (36.8%) and Poland (30.2%).